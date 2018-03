× Hamden woman arrested for stealing vacuum cleaner

MILFORD– A Hamden woman is facing charges after Milford police say that she stole a vacuum cleaner.

In August 2017, they said she left the Milford Walmart on Boston Post Road with a vacuum cleaner valued at $94.

Milford police issued a warrant for Crystal Boothroyd, 32.

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with petty theft.

She is due in court on April 17th, 2018.