× Hartford Healthcare to buy St. Vincent’s in Bridgeport

HARTFORD — Hartford Healthcare announced Tuesday that it plans on buying St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.

The two organizations signed a non-binding letter of intent

St. Vincent’s has 3,200 employees, 473 hospital beds and a 76-bed inpatient psychiatric facility in Westport. It also has a large multispecialty provider group, and St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services.

Hartford HealthCare said they, “Would continue to operate St. Vincent’s in compliance with Catholic traditions. The transaction would not include St. Vincent’s College or other mutually agreed upon assets.”

“Our goal, in coordination with the Board of St. Vincent’s, has been to position St. Vincent’s so its associates, physicians and volunteers can continue to provide safe, high-quality healthcare to the Bridgeport and Fairfield County community,” said Patricia A. Maryland, Dr.PH, Executive Vice President of Ascension and President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascension Healthcare. “In our rapidly evolving healthcare environment, healthcare providers have a greater opportunity to successfully serve individuals and communities by working in clinically integrated systems of care. And Hartford HealthCare is Connecticut’s most comprehensive healthcare network.”

Hartford HealthCare has more than 19,000 employees.