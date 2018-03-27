× Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized with fever

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Tuesday due to a high fever and coughs, according to a statement from his office.

The statement said the Prime Minister’s personal physician thinks Netanyahu did not complete the period of rest needed for full recuperation since his illness two weeks ago, and his symptoms worsened.

Netanyahu will undergo a number of tests at the hospital.

Developing story – more to come