Mostly cloudy, some sun Wednesday

The rest of this week will feature a very typical spring set-up. Connecticut will be right in the battle-zone separating warm air to the south and colder air to the north. This will bring us a few chances of showers along with a tricky temperature forecast during the next couple of days.

A warm front will attempt to move in our direction on Wednesday. Ahead of that front, some scattered light showers will move into Connecticut very early tomorrow morning. Temperatures could drop to near freezing across a couple of towns in NW Ct where the precipitation could start as a bit of freezing drizzle or sleet where there could be a few slick spots. Luckily, drier air will help keep this from being a major icing event for the Wednesday morning commute. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a passing shower or two and highs near or over 50.

Thursday is the hardest temperature forecast with warm air and 60s as close by as New York City. But we feel like the warm front may get hung up to our south…so close yet so far!! That means cooler, cloudier and damp weather for one more day.

We should be able to get a little taste of warmer weather by Friday with highs near 60 degrees. There is a chance for significant rain on Friday; however the models are trending further west with the heaviest rains. The further the storm tracks to our west the higher the temperatures will be on Friday (mid 60’s are possible. Depending on the timing of a cold front we might be able to be relatively warm again on Saturday.

There is a little variability for Easter Sunday in this high amplitude pattern. A cold front will be moving through with associated rain showers. These should not be an issue and may be short-lived. Overall the day will be partly cloudy on the cooler side with highs approaching 50.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance for spotty sleet or freezing drizzle early in the morning (best chance NW CT). Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a shower or two. High: 50-55.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with a shower or two. High: 40s/50s.

FRIDAY: Chance a period of rain, mostly cloudy. High: 50s-60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for another mild day. High: 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Chance for an early shower, then partly sunny, a better chance for a shower. High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: 40s

