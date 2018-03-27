Mostly sunny, 50s Tuesday; Mostly cloudy Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the first week this month where we're not monitoring the potential for accumulating snow!

We're slowly turning the corner. This week will feature a very typical spring set-up. Connecticut will be right in the battle-zone separating warm air to the south and colder air to the north. This will bring us a few chances for showers along with a tricky temperature forecast.

As those showers move in Wednesday, they could start as a bit of freezing drizzle or sleet early in the morning. Luckily, drier air should help keep this from being a major issue/widespread. The best chance for some slick spots would be in northwestern Connecticut. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a passing shower or two and highs near 50 degrees.

Thursday is the hardest temperature forecast with warm air and 60s as close by as New York City. But we feel like the warm front may get hung up to our south...so close yet so far!! That means cooler, cloudier and damp weather for one more day.

We should be able to get a little taste of warmer weather by Friday with highs near 60 degrees. Depending on the timing of a cold front we might be able to do it again on Saturday.

Easter Sunday may start off damp for sunrise services. The rest of the day will feature clearing and cooler temperatures with highs in the low 50s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny with late afternoon clouds rolling in. High: Low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance for sleet or freezing drizzle early in the morning (best chance NW CT). Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a shower or two. High: Around 50.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with a shower or two. High: 40s/50s.

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, warm. High: Near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for another mild day. High: 50s.

