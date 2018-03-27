Overnight fire tears through East Berlin home

EAST BERLIN — An overnight fire ripped though an East Berlin home.

Around 1:30 a.m., multiple calls came in reporting the fire at 54 Sun Meadow Drive. About 50-60 firefighters were called in, including mutual aid.

When crews arrived, they found three people outside of the home. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It took crews about an hour to get the heavy fire under control. The upper floors had collapsed, so crews had to attack the fire from the outside until they determined it was safe to go inside.

Crews remain on scene, the fire is under investigation.