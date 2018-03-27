× Police: Woman in ‘romantic’ relationship with brother charged after giving birth

FLORIDA — A Florida woman who police said was in a romantic sexual relationship with her brother, was charged after giving birth to a baby boy, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Pauline Elizabeth Martin, 33, told investigators she and her brother were living together when she became pregnant with his child. Police said they began investigating after the baby was born with severe medical problems.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the newborn was immediately transferred to get specialized care in Orlando, where genetic testing revealed the parents were related.

Both the woman and the brother, according to police, failed to complete parent information on the baby’s birth certificate.

Police interviewed the mom at her workplace where she allegedly admitted she had been romantically involved with her brother for the past five years.

The two reportedly last had sex March 21.

“She said she was going to end her relationship with her brother because she knows it is wrong,” the police report stated, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Martin was arrested Friday on charges of incest and resisting without violence.

Officials said they plan om speaking to the brother but they haven’t been able to get in contact with him.