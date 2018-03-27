‘Religious’ burglar blesses himself before throwing brick through store window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY -- Thou shalt not steal. It's one of the 10 commandments a "religious" thief ignored as he broke into a Brooklyn clothing store Thursday evening by throwing a brick through the glass.

Before doing so, he was caught on video tracing the symbol of the cross over his chest, a motion of blessing himself.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at Ziani Fine Italian Clothing on Avenue U in Gravesend, according to WPIX.

Once the man broke through the glass, police say he snatched approximately 18 articles of clothing and then ran away.

The man was last seen wearing black and white gloves, a black baseball cap, a black jacket, black jeans and gray sneakers.