Shelter in place issued after ammunition found in Waterford middle school

WATERFORD — The Waterford Police Department says that the Clark Lane Middle School in Waterford has issued a shelter in place after a teacher found a single rond of ammunition in a classroom.

The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. when the teacher told the administration they found the round of ammunition.

The school then went into a lockdown protocol, and administration contacted police.

Police are currently investigating. There is no immediate threat to student safety.