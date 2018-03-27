Shelter in place issued after ammunition found in Waterford middle school
WATERFORD — The Waterford Police Department says that the Clark Lane Middle School in Waterford has issued a shelter in place after a teacher found a single rond of ammunition in a classroom.
The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. when the teacher told the administration they found the round of ammunition.
The school then went into a lockdown protocol, and administration contacted police.
Police are currently investigating. There is no immediate threat to student safety.