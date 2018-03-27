× State police arrest man after high speed chase, crash in Southbury

SOUTHBURY — State police arrested a New Britain man after a high-speed chase and crash along I-84.

Police said a trooper was operating a license plate scanner in the area of Exit 10 when they received a hit on the plate on a car that was passing by. As the trooper attempted to stop the car, the driver sped up and reached speed of over 115 mph.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Exit 11. Moments later, the trooper cam upon the vehicle that had crashed on the right shoulder of the highway. The driver crawled out of the car, and over a fence on to a road in Southbury. Officers from Southbury police and state troopers flooded the area and found the man nearby.

Nathaniel Calloway, 28, of New Britain was arrested and charged with a variety of crimes, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, failure to renew and operating a vehicle with a license under suspension. Police found brass knuckles and a large amount of currency in the car. He was also wanted by the Wallingford police.

He was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 5.