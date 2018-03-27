× Suspect arrested on manslaughter charged in fentanyl death in Bristol

PLAINVILLE — Plainville police charged a man with manslaughter in the death of a woman last fall.

Police said they arrested Scott Ludwin, 39, of Plainville, in connection with the death of Monique Poulin, 25. She was found dead on November 8 in her apartment on New Britain Avenue in Plainville. Police said, “Evidence at the scene indicated her death was possibly drug-related. The Chief Medical Examiner later ruled her manner of death as an accident and the cause as acute toxicity from fentanyl and alcohol.”

Lubwin was Poulin’s boyfriend, and that he supplied her with the fentanyl she later consumed and fatally overdosed on.

Ludwin was arrested Tuesday at his home and charged with manslaughter 2nd degree and illegal distribution of fentanyl. Ludwin is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on March 28.