UConn Huskies prep for 11th consecutive Final Four

STORRS -- The road to the 2018 NCAA National Championship goes through Columbus, Ohio.

The UConn Huskies are on their way to their 11th consecutive Final Four appearance after a dominant win over South Carolina Monday night.

The UConn students are eagerly awaiting another shot at the title. On Tuesday, students on campus were excited as they cheered on the women as they got on a bus in a quest for another title.

"As soon as I decided to come here family and friends asked about going to games and it's a huge part of going here, said Jake Ruzsbatzky, a freshman.

"You get in there with the student section and everyone's rooting for the team and you just get to see the top-level of women's basketball up close and personal you know it's your team," said Mike Yates, a freshman.

The top-ranked Huskies will face Notre Dame Friday at 9 p.m.