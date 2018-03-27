Veterans with ‘Other-Than-Honorable’ discharges now eligible for mental health care from the VA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- For years men and women who served the country risked losing their Veteran’s Affairs benefits if they receive an "Other-Than-Honorable" discharge.

On Tuesday, advocates joined by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy celebrated the "Honoring Our Commitment Act" that aims to change that. President Donald Trump officially signed the act into law on Friday.

The new law requires the U.S. department of Veterans Affairs to provide mental and behavioral health care to hundreds of thousands of at-risk combat veterans and sexual assault victims who received Other-Than-Honorable (OTH) discharges.

Vietnam Veteran Conley Conk Jr., said he suffers from PTSD and had to sue to win his benefits after receiving an OTH discharge.

“I needed the VA Benefits because it was more extensive and the fact is I was declared to be a 100 percent disabled from my military service,” Conley Monk Jr. said.

“This forced separation of veterans from care because of their bad paper discharge is part of the story as to what is driving this catastrophic suicide rate in this country," Senator Chris Murphy said.

