× #WhoBitBeyonce: What you need to know

The world needs answers, Tiffany Haddish.

The “Girls Trip” star opened a Pandora’s box of pop culture intrigue when she said during an interview with GQ that an unnamed actress had allegedly bitten Beyoncé on the face.

So many questions! First of all, how is anyone even allowed to get close enough to bite Queen Bey’s face?

The whole thing has been burning up the internet and we don’t want you left out of the conversation.

Here’s what you need to know about the mystery now known as “Bite-gate.”

How Haddish says it went down

The actress told GQ she met Beyoncé last December at a party in L.A. that also attended by the superstar singer’s rapper/mogul husband Jay-Z.

According to Haddish, there was an actress at said party who was “doing the mostest.”

Haddish said she witnessed Beyoncé grab her husband and storm off.

“They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?,'” Haddish said. “And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b**ch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Haddish, who refused to name the actress, said she totally had the singer’s back.

“I’m going to beat somebody a** at your party,” Haddish said she told Beyoncé. “I just want to let you know that.”

She said Beyoncé asked her not to and told her to “have fun” instead.

Later Haddish said the superstar confirmed to her that she had indeed been bitten at which point Haddish once again offered to fight her.

“[Beyonce] was like,’Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b**ch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**ch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,'” Haddish said.

Why people believe it

Part of the “evidence” that is being cited on social media is a selfie Haddish posted with Beyoncé in which the side of the singer’s face is hidden. Perhaps to hide said bite mark?

The prime ‘suspects’

Here’s the part where everyone has turned amateur detective.

On Monday fans tried to piece together the who, where and when.

Vulture published a piece which recalled The Cut’s reporting in February on Haddish sharing a story about the same party in which she said an unnamed actress had gotten all in Jay-Z’s personal space, much to the annoyance of his wife.

The guest list at that party included singer Rihanna and actresses Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan.

The internet immediately went into overdrive and decided it had to be either Foster or Lathan (’cause Rihanna is … Rihanna).

Foster, who starred on The CW series “90210” had some fun with it, posting an email requesting comment on the story on her Instagram account with the caption, “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”

That left “Shots Fired” star Lathan, who on Monday took to Twitter to say “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

One person who has apparently been cleared is “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson, although it’s not clear whether she was even at the party.

After one person tweeted about a report claiming it was Henson, Haddish tweeted, “No it wasn’t.”

No it wasn’t — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 26, 2018

Who we want to talk to

Model and “Lip Sync Battle” co-host Chrissy Teigen says she may know.

“I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” Teigen tweeted on Monday.

Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

She then followed that up with tweets saying “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst” and “Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE.”

On Tuesday Teigen tweeted a video, joking that she was headed to “Today” to talk about who bit Beyonce.

We need answers Teigen!!!

What Bey and Jay are saying

Absolutely nothing.

Keep in mind this is a couple so private that for years that they wouldn’t even confirm they were a couple.

Beyoncé publicist Yvette Noel-Schure told GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

What we do know is that the couple are gearing up for their second worldwide concert tour together — “OTR II” which kicks off June 6 in the UK.

The backlash

Some fans are not happy that Haddish shared the story.

“The Last OG” star responded to the criticism on Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“Y’all forgot I am in the hive too [Beyoncé’s fans are known as ‘The Bey Hive’] and just know this I will always speak my truth,” Haddish wrote. “That’s not going to stop.”

Haddish added that the singer “kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what.”

“To me she is a Shero and a Great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time,” Haddish said. “So no matter what she has a Unicorn that has her back.”