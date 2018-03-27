With school security in mind, Wallingford BOE ups budget request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- Based on passionate public feedback regarding school safety, the Wallingford Board of Education has revised its budget proposal for next school year, asking for an additional $1.1 million.

A list of priority security improvements have been compiled by the Wallingford Board of Education in recent weeks. Topping the list: approximately $500,000 for four armed school resource officers.

“A person, who would be able to develop community relations, within the school to work with students, to work with staff, to identify areas of concern,” said Dr. Salvatore Menzo, superintendent of Wallingford Public Schools.

Among other priorities: mobile pendant panic buttons, which could be worn by officials in each school. The cost is roughly $333,000.

“It’s almost like a life alert button where they be able to press that and remotely input be able to trigger the panic button in the school and send the appropriate alarms,” said Menzo

With the additional $1.13 million request, the school board is asking for a total budget increase of 3.6%. And many parents of school age kids, appear to be okay with it.

“Yeah, I would be fine with it,” said Eric Celik, owner of the popular Colony Diner and father of a high school student.

“There are a lot of things we’d like to have and I think security is at the top of any list but, maybe in order to afford the top priorities we have to not have other things,” said Mayor William Dickinson, (R) Wallingford.

“There may be a sentiment on the council to fund at least two of those positions,” said Vincent Cervoni (R) Chairman of the Wallingford Town Council.

Menzo said he’s hoping there will be enough money remaining in the current year’s school budget to help fund the remaining two SROs.