1 dead following motor vehicle accident on Route 44 in Pomfret

POMFRET – One person has died following a motor vehicle accident on Route 44 Wednesday afternoon, according to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications.

The accident occurred around 3:40 p.m., in the area of Paine Road. QVEC said a Life Star helicopter was requested to transport one patient with critical injuries but was later cancelled.

QVEC said the individual waiting for Life Star passed away from resulting injuries.

Three other patients were transported to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam with non-life threatening injuries.

Route 44 is still closed between CT-97 and CT-198 in Chaplin as the Accident Reconstruction Team continues their investigation.

No other details have been released.

