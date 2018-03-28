Chance for rain Thursday with temps in the mid 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's even a chance for temperatures to approach 60 later this week.

Thursday will be cloudy with the chance for a few showers, especially in the afternoon. Even with a lot of clouds, temperatures will still be able to climb into the 50s for most of the state.

Scattered showers will continue Thursday night into Friday morning/midday. Then clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon, allowing temperatures to approach 60 degrees. This remains a tricky temperature forecast though. If clouds and showers linger, temperatures may get stuck in the 50s again. But if they break apart earlier, mid-60s are within reach.

Depending on the timing of a cold front we might be able to be relatively warm again on Saturday. Right now we're forecasting mid-50s to near 60 degrees with lots of sun.

There is a chance for some showers Sunday morning. But the rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s (cooler but certainly not cold).

It will be noticeably cooler on Monday with highs in the 40s.

Another cold front Tuesday into Wednesday will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air by the end of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers, mainly in the afternoon. Not a washout. High: 49-58.

FRIDAY: AM-midday showers. Then Some clearing. High: 50s - near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chance for another mild day. High: mid-upper 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Chance for a morning shower, partial clearing. High: Low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: Mid-upper 40s.

