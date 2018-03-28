Coventry Police looking for suspect in attempted robbery

COVENTRY — Police are trying to identify a suspected man in connection with an attempted robbery on Tuesday.

Police said around 1 p.m., a man was recorded through a surveillance camera at a home on Flanders Road. The man walked to the front door and then back door.

It was found later that the suspect had moved the sliding door at the rear of the residence. Police believe the man returned to his car to retrieve a tool before he noticed the camera recording him.

Once the man saw the camera, he went back to his car and drove away.

The suspect is a white man of average height and weighs about 180 lbs. The car appears to be a newer grey Mazda 3.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle to please call them at 860-742-7331 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 860-742-2400.