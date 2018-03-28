× Dems call on Republicans for motion to reconsider the confirmation of Andrew McDonald as Chief Justice

HARTFORD — In wake of the State’s Senate’s vote to reject the confirmation of Andrew McDonald as Chief Justice, Senate Democrats are urging Republicans to reconsider the vote.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) announced Wednesday, that he was taking the step of calling for a motion of reconsideration in regards to vote.

“Today, I am asking that one of the 19 members of the Senate who voted down Justice McDonald’s confirmation as Chief Justice to have the courage to make a motion to reconsider,” said Senator Looney. “What was evident on the floor yesterday was that the Republicans failed to make a case as to why Justice McDonald is not qualified to lead the court. Their actions to block Justice McDonald’s conformation have been panned by editorial boards and the legal community.”

Senator Majority Leader Bob Duff (D- Norwalk) concurred with Senator Looney.

“This is the final opportunity for the Republicans to prevent the damage they are about to inflict on the judiciary,” said Senator Duff. “Justice McDonald’s credentials are unimpeachable which is why his nomination is supported by the deans of Yale, UConn and Quinnipiac law schools, the Connecticut Bar Association and dozens of highly respected lawyers – including Democrats and Republicans. A vote to reconsider is the only course to honor Connecticut’s nonpartisan judicial traditions.”

According to Senate Rule 26, action on a bill or resolution is not final until the right of reconsideration has expired. Those who wish to reconsider a vote may move for reconsideration on the day of the vote or on the next succeeding session day.

Senate Republicans have not yet given a response. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 19-16 to oppose confirming Associate Justice Andrew McDonald.