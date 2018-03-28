× Hamden PD: 2 elderly people found dead inside home following welfare check

HAMDEN — Hamden Police Department said two people were found dead inside a home Tuesday following a welfare check.

Hamden police said around 2:20 p.m., they responded to a Blue Hills Avenue address after receiving information that an elderly couple that resides at the home hadn’t been seen in weeks.

Hamden Police Department along with Hamden Fire Department, said they forced entry to gain access to the inside of the residence and discovered the deceased bodies of the two elderly people.

The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington for autopsies.

Identification of the deceased individuals have not released.