Hazmat situation reported at Hartford building, police

HARTFORD — Hartford Police have responded to 490 Capitol Avenue, Capital District Energy, to a report of a hazmat situation.

The Capital District Energy building is a natural gas-fired power plant.

Police say the building has been evacuated, and the scene is contained, however Capitol Avenue will be closed down for some time between Putnam Street and Park Terrance. Police advice commuters to use Park Street.

Police also advise people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Indoor Hazmat situation at 490 Capitol Av. Building evac. Scene contained. Capitol Ave will be closed for a while. (btwn Putnam and Park Terr) Please avoid the area. Use Park St.; Russ St. or Farmington Ave. pic.twitter.com/SmVhEZcAQs — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 28, 2018