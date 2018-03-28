Lock your cars: Cheshire PD warn people of recent car break-ins, robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESHIRE -- Cheshire Police Department are warning people to keep their cars locked and valuables out of sight, following eight car break-ins and two car thefts overnight and early into Wednesday morning.

Gavin Robbins said police woke him up at 6:30 Wednesday morning, after finding a car in his driveway broken into.

Robbins said only a small amount of cash had been stolen. He said the car belongs to his mother who he said forgot to lock her car after coming in with armloads of groceries on Tuesday.

"She said she makes a point of locking it every single night," said Robbins. "This night, [she] just forgot."

Police said all the cars were on the south end of town, unlocked. The two cars that were stolen had the keys left inside.

"I can't remember the last time I read a report in general in the last three years or so of any vehicle being forcibly entered into," said Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland of the Cheshire Police Department. "All the vehicles have been unlocked."

Police said suspects will look for cars with doors unlocked, windows rolled down, valuables left in sight and keys inside.

The police department is reminding everyone to remove valuables from cars overnight, keep cars locked, not leave valuables in plain sight when parked in a public or private area, and never leave keys or ignition fobs in the car.

Cheshire Police Department ask anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to call right away.