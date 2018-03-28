× Man charged with robbery in Waterbury allegedly assaulted dog

WATERBURY — Felix Cruz, 29, is facing numerous charges including robbery and cruelty to animals following an investigation.

Captain Mike Ponzillo of the Waterbury Police Department said they were investigating Cruz as a getaway driver stemming from a string of armed robberies in the city.

Ponzillo said detectives submitted warrants for three separate robberies where Cruz may have been involved in.

Ponzillo said Cruz turned himself in on March 6 on charges of first degree robbery and first degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

As police continued investigating other robberies, Ponzillo said they weren’t sure if Cruz was a witness or involved party. Police then showed up to his home to talk to him in person.

Ponzillo said while they were speaking to Cruz, they came upon a very sick and injured dog that appeared close to death. Police took the necessary steps to secure treatment for the dog and were able to save its life.

Investigators then obtained an arrest warrant and charged Cruz with cruelty to animals, according to Ponzillo.

Ponzillo said a detective working the case got the dog the medical help needed and decided to adopt the dog. No other details have been released.