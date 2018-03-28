× Manchester police investigate stabbing, fire in same apartment

MANCHESTER — Manchester police are currently investigating a stabbing, and a fire that happened in the same apartment unit on Oakland Street.

The fire is currently out, and police are trying to find the residents of the apartment. Police say the stabbing victim didn’t live at the apartment, and they think he might be the boyfriend of one of the residents. The suspect fled before police could arrive.

The incident happened sometime before 3:30 a.m. and police believe the stabbing and the fire are related.

The victim is currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he’s communicating with detectives.

It’s unknown at this time what started the fire, but fire officials are investigating whether it was set intentionally.