New Haven: 2 suspects in police custody after stolen car crashes into a package store

NEW HAVEN — Two people are in police custody Wednesday, following a stolen car chase that ended when the car ran into a package store.

Police responded that afternoon to Walt’s Package Store at the corner of Columbus Avenue and West Street in New Haven.

Police said that the car was stolen out of West Haven and was chased by police before crashing into the fence next to a Package store.

The identity of the suspects have not been released as of this time.