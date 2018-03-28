NY International Auto Show opens to the public on Friday

NEW YORK — The last big auto show of the season is getting underway in the Big Apple.

The New York International Auto Show opens to the public on Friday and runs through April 8.

Press previews were held Wednesday and Thursday, showing off many new vehicles on the floor. here’ll be lot of new vehicles on the show floor….

Sport utility vehicles took the spotlight, with new models from Hyundai, Subaru, and Lincoln among others.

Lincoln’s new Aviator was a big hit.

