Police: New Haven teen arrested after stealing car in Wallingford

HAMDEN — Hamden police say a 17-year-old was charged after allegedly stealing a car in Cheshire.

Around 1:30 a.m., Cheshire Police told Hamden Police that a stolen car was last seen driving into Hamden, and that the car was accompanied by two other cars.

Moments later, a Hamden officer saw the three cars flying by on Shepard Avenue. Officers tried to stop them in the area of Dixwell avenue and Skiff Street. The drivers managed to drive off in different directions.

One of the cars stopped on Goodrich Street. The driver, the New Haven teen, ran off on foot. An officer managed to catch him after running after him, and arrested the teen. The car turned out to be stolen out of Wallingford.

The teen was charged with larceny, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, among other charges.

The two other cars were last seen driving southbound on Dixwell Avenue and Whitney Avenue.