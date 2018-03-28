× Police: Teen injured in bike crash, driver assaulted by friends

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police say a teen was arrested and charged after punching a driver who struck his friend on a bike.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a 15-year-ld was injured when he collided with a driver at the intersection of York Street and Howard Avenue. A paramedic was nearby and responded to the scene.

When police arrived, the paramedic told them that friends of the injured teen rode up on their bikes, and began arguing with the 32-year-old driver. One of them had reached through the open car window, and punched the diver. As the friend tried to run, officers pulled up and grabbed him. He was also 15-years-old.

The boy involved in the crash suffered facial injuries, and was taken to the Yale New haven Pediatric Emergency Department. The car’s driver was treated at Saint Raphael.

During the investigation, officers looked at traffic and surveillance footage. The driver was not charged, as police found the injured teen was found at fault. The teenage assailant was arrested and charged with assault and breach of peace, his third arrest in two years.