Pomfret woman dead following motor vehicle accident
POMFRET — A Pomfret woman died Wednesday afternoon following a motor vehicle accident on Route 44.
The accident occurred around 3:40 p.m., in the area of Paine Road. According to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications (QVEC), a Life Star helicopter was requested to transport one patient with critical injuries but was later cancelled.
QVEC said the individual waiting for Life Star passed away from injuries.
Around 9:30 p.m., State police said Debbi Kassem Cela, 46, has been identified as the victim dead following the crash.
Three other patients were transported to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam with non-life threatening injuries.
No other details have been released.