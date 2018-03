× Route 44 in Pomfret closed following motor vehicle accident

POMFRET – Route 44 in the area of Paine Road is closed following a motor vehicle accident with life-threatening injuries, according to Connecticut State Police.

At this time, no other details have been released.

#cttraffic Route 44 in the area of Paine Road in Pomfret is currently closed due to two car accident involving life-threatening injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 28, 2018

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.