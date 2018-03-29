× Blumenthal threatens big pharma with legal action

WATERBURY — A round table at Waterbury City Hall was designed primarily to update U.S Senator Richard Blumenthal on just how hard the city has been hit this opioid crisis, several months after the city filed a lawsuit against seven major manufacturers of opioids.

“We are servicing probably 1200 people every day,” said Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

That’s 1,200 addicted people visiting treatment centers or hospitals in Waterbury everyday and Blumenthal said he is working on a bipartisan bill to stiffen penalties against big pharma.

“They are pitching and promoting through slick sales, advertising and other marketing techniques drugs that literally can kill people and addict them,” said Blumenthal.

“Pharmaceutical companies were literally buying some physicians and did it without the physicians knowledge, really,” said Bill Quinn, Director of the Waterbury Health Department.

There have been 10 opioid related overdose deaths so far this year in Waterbury, where 74 doses of Narcan have already been administered by first responders.

“We’re on track to exceed 300 for the year, which would be about 100 more than we did last year,” said O’Leary.

The mayor emphasized this lawsuit is not intended to fill some sort of budget gap.

“First and foremost, we want to save lives,” said O’Leary. “We want the ability to have the resources financial resources so that we can develop an awareness campaign and curriculum and treatment centers.”

Mayor O’Leary said nearly two dozen other Connecticut municipalities have attached themselves to Waterbury‘s lawsuit.