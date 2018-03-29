First responders across Connecticut honor trooper killed in Tolland accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Trooper First Class Kevin Miller lost his life Thursday after his cruiser was crushed underneath a tractor-trailer in Tolland.

A procession led by Connecticut State Police carried trooper Miller's body throughout parts of the state.

It started in Tolland where state troopers took up all three lanes of the highway. Traffic came to a standstill as motorists watched closely through Manchester.

In Hartford, firefighters lined up on the sides of I-84 and above paying respects to another brother.

“The men and women of public safety they put their lives on the line every day,” said Hartford Assistant Chief Dan Reilly. “And when this happens it’s the worst kind of day that there could possibly be.”

Reilly said the realities of public service can be daunting.

“When his family sits down at the dinner table there’s no one who’s going to be at the head of that table. And you know when you think about things like that, to me, that’s crushing,” he said.

Similar tributes took place in West Hartford and Farmington.

The procession eventually ended but the gratitude from brothers across the state knows no bounds.

“We try to do everything we possibly can and this is just a small token of appreciation that we have for the service that they put out here,” said Reilly.