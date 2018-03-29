Oops! East Windsor WWII memorial misspells president’s name

EAST WINDSOR — A military honor in East Windsor is getting attention for all the wrong reasons.

The memorial itself is beautiful, but if you look closer… there’s a small but big enough type for people to spot.

The “L” in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s name is missing, instead spelling out “Frankin”.

This is one of several monuments paying tribute to those heroes from the East Windsor area that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The East Windsor Veterans Commission showed off the monument back in December. They raised around $50-$60 thousand dollars for the monument.

So far it’s not clear if or when the monument will be fixed.