Patients at CCMC get a special Easter vistor

HARTFORD -- With Easter Sunday just days away, not all children will have a chance to celebrate at home.

On Thursday, an Easter bunny gave patients at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center the chance to get into the holiday spirit.

“It was really nice, it was like a happy thing, so it was nice to have something happy,” Simsbury resident Faith Tansky said.

Tanski is one of the patients admitted at the hospital right now. Each year, the Easter Bunny hops around the hospital delivering goodies along the way to give patients something to smile about.

“It’s not a great experience having your child at the hospital and not knowing what is going on, it’s just very stressful and now there is a big sigh of relief,” Christine Tanksi said.

Just down the hall from Faith was four-week-old Mariana Pedraza who was having her first visit from the bunny.

“Oh I was really happy being that it was her first time taking pictures with Easter Bunny,” mother Paula Hernandez said.

Hernandez said while her daughter is too young to understand at this age, she hopes she can look back at the photos one day.