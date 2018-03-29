× PD: Human remains found buried in a field in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — Police are investigating after human remains were found buried in a field.

The Bloomfield Police Department Detective Division had been investigation a report of human remains being buried in a field in the Town of Bloomfield, according to Bloomfield Police Department.

On Thursday, police said investigators searched State of Connecticut DEEP 287 acre wetlands site at 182 Woodland Avenue. During their search, according to police, investigators discovered human remains and called the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes, Crime Scene Unit to process the scene and excavate the remains.

“The Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office responded to claim the remains, they are scheduled to be examined in an effort to obtain a positive identification,” police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department at (860)-242-5501.