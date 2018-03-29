Source: State Trooper killed in crash on I-84 east in Tolland

TOLLAND — A source said the crash involving a State Police cruiser and a tractor-trailer Thursday has killed a trooper. The crash closed I-84 East.

A law enforcement source said the trooper has confirmed that the trooper died as a result of the crash.

The DOT said a tractor-trailer and a vehicle collided on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 68 and 69. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. The highway was closed.

Tolland officials tweeted that trucks should use Rt. 195 south to Rt. 32 and passenger vehicles should use Rt. 195 north to Rt. 74 east.

School buses in Tolland may be delayed due to emergency vehicles on the overpass of Old Cathole Road.

More details to follow.

