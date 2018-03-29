State police identify trooper killed in crash on I-84 east in Tolland

TOLLAND – State Police said Trooper First Class Kevin Miller from Troop C died Thursday following a car accident on I-84 east in Tolland.
DOT said a tractor-trailer and Miller’s cruiser collided on I-84 eastbound between exits 68 and 69 Thursday afternoon.
Trooper Miller was currently assigned to Troop C in Tolland. Trooper Miller served with the Connecticut State Police for 19 years, including previously serving at Troop K in Colchester and Troop E in Montville.
Governor Dannel Malloy said U.S. and state flags will be lowered at half-staff immediately to honor Miller.
Tolland officials tweeted that trucks should use Rt. 195 south to Rt. 32 and passenger vehicles should use Rt. 195 north to Rt. 74 east. According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Kenneth Ray Hall, 57, was the last trooper killed in an accident when his patrol car was struck as he was issuing a summons on I-91 on September 2, 2010.
More details to follow.
