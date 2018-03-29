× State Rep. Arce resigns after texting controversy

HARTFORD — State officials confirmed that embattled State Rep. Angel Arce has resigned.

The Democrat was accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl. He delayed his resignation for more than a week after he said he would, prompting the speaker of the house to seek disciplinary action.

In a letter sent to Secretary of State Denise Merrill, Arce said that he didn’t want his presence to distract from the important work of the legislature.

Fellow legislators called for him to step down after the newspaper published a series of texts the 57-year-old allegedly sent to the teen in 2015.

The texts mentioned keeping secrets between the two and included, “you are so beautiful and gorgeous.”