Teen 1 of 3 to get perfect score on AP chemistry exam

WEST HAVEN — A West Haven teenager is one of three students in the world to get a perfect score on the Advanced Placement chemistry exam.

Sixteen-year-old Prastik Mohanraj attends the Engineering and Science University Magnet School in West Haven. He says minutes before time ran out on the exam he rushed to fix an error.

Prastik’s mother tells the New Haven Register he was first interested in math, but his love for science began to bloom in the sixth grade.

Prastik says his teacher encouraged him to go for the perfect score on last year’s test. The teen says he is already receiving letters from colleges and universities.

Prastik says he plans to become either a chemical or a biomedical engineer.