× Watertown man arrested for voyeurism and child porn possession

WATERTOWN — Police arrested a Watertown man on child pornography and voyeurism charges after a 6 month investigation.

On Wednesday, police arrested Shawn Bivens, 39. of the Oakville section of Watertown, on the charges of possession of child pornography in the first degree, employing a minor in an obscene performance, obscenity and voyeurism.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in August of 2017 when police said Bivens was identified as sharing twenty seven images of child pornography through a Gmail account. According to police the images depict girls ranging from approximately two to twelve years old being sexually assaulted by adult men.

Wednesday, Watertown searched Bivens residence and seized numerous computers and media devices. “Preliminary examination showed the presence of hundreds of images of child pornography on Bivens cell phone. Detectives also recovered images from what appears to be a hidden camera that had been set up in a private bathroom which is why Bivens was charged with voyeurism. Further investigation into the devices seized is ongoing.”

Bivens was held on a $250,000 bond and was set to be arraigned in the Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday.