5 places for the family this Easter

Spring has sprung. That means Easter brunch, screaming-child-with-bunny photos, and sunshine – hopefully.
Here are the top 5 places to enjoy with the family during the holiday weekend.
- Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Mystic Aquarium – Start off Easter weekend with a Beluga Whale, penguins, breakfast, and a giant Easter Bunny at Mystic Aquarium on March 31. Ocean Blue Catering is providing the food. Advanced registration is required and ticket sales end 48 hours before the breakfast date. For more information, visit their site here.
- The New England Air Museum – The museum is holding their 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 30. Families are invited to hop around a hanger full of fighter planes, helicopters and more. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. children between the ages of one to ten can participate in an Easter egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will also be there between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor’s 22nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor is holding their 22nd annual Easter Egg Hunt event on March 31. There will be over 15,000 Easter eggs for kids ages 1 to 9 to find. Other activities include face painting, bounce houses, tie-dye vanilla ice cream cones, and more. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
- Brunch with the Bunny at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts – The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts invites everyone to join them for a “fun-filled, family-centered” brunch with a buffet and the bunny, Peter Cottontail, on March 31. There will be a treasure hunt, arts and crafts, photos, and more. The brunch starts at 10 a.m. and limited seating is available. Tickets sales will close at noon on March 29. For tickets, call their Box Office at 860-987-5900.
- Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum Easter egg hunt – The massive Easter egg hunt will take place on the ground and in the trees. Families can climb and zip line all the course and trails while hunting for Easter eggs. The event is on April 1st between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit their website here.