× American may actually run on Dunkin’

In what is perhaps the most Boston thing ever since chowda and the freakin’ Red Sox, super-chain, Dunkin’ Donuts and Massachusetts-based Saucony will team-up to launch a limited-edition shoe for the Boston Marathon.

The Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 is the first-ever footwear collaboration between Saucony and the Boston-based super-chain. Saucony designs a new pair of sneakers each year for the Boston Marathon and this year their sweet kicks are a Dunkin’-fied version of the Kinvara 9, the running shoe named “Editor’s Choice” by Runner’s World for 2018.

The pastry inspired shoe design features Dunkin’s signature color scheme with a strawberry-frosted doughnut on the shoe’s heel, surrounded by orange, magenta, and brown sprinkles. The shoe’s tongue displays Dunkin’s logo and the center heel is labeled with the brand’s tagline, “America Runs on Dunkin’.”

Justin Unger, director of strategic partnerships at Dunkin’ said in a press release:

“We’ve been keeping America running on Dunkin’ for decades and we’re thrilled to partner with Saucony to literally keep Bostonians running this marathon season.”

The shoes are currently available for pre-order at saucony.com and will be available at all Marathon Sports locations beginning April 3.

Can someone please get Tom Brady a pair?