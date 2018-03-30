Foggy start, some sun in the afternoon Friday; Mild Saturday and cooler Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few showers are likely in the morning through midday on Friday. Then clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon. After a mild start in the 50s, temperatures could approach 60 degrees for some towns. This hasn't happened in about a month!

Saturday looks beautiful and mild with highs in the mid-upper 50s and lots of sunshine.

There is a chance for a shower or two Sunday morning. This will be followed by clearing and breezy conditions with highs in the low 50s.

It will be noticeably cooler on Monday with highs in the 40s.

A series of cold fronts will move through Tuesday and Wednesday which means a few rounds of showers or periods of rain are likely during that time. This will be followed by a reinforcing shot of cold air by the end of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: AM-midday showers. Then some clearing. High: 50s - near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, another mild day. High: mid-upper 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Chance for a morning shower, breezy, partly cloudy, cooler. High: Low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High: 40s - near 50.

