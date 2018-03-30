Foodie Friday: Zerio’s Old World Restaurant & Catering

CROMWELL — The place may be small but it is big on flavor and will no doubt feed your appetite.

Zerio’s Old World Restaurant & Catering prides itself on freshness made daily and portions so generous, even your grandmother would be proud.

From hearty soups and big and fresh salads to large grinders/wraps, everything is homemade and many of the ingredients are sourced locally which add to the awesome flavor.

But, the main attraction here…Panini’s. It’s a good assumption that you’ve never seen anything quite like it before, either. On perhaps the two biggest pieces of bread, the filling can make anyone full. No less than six to eight on the menu daily.

The meatball panini is a popular choice. It’s piled high with hearty homemade meatballs, ricotta and mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce and then grilled to perfection.

“Our customers say all the time, one panini can feed multiple people,” said owner Kim Serignese. “They are truly that big.”

Loyal customer Ally B chimed in on Facebook, “Not only has this place become my favorite lunch spot in Cromwell, but I haven’t had one thing from them that I dislike. From soup to pizza to their GIANT panini…Everything is fresh, everything is delicious and the staff is fantastic!!”