Good Friday procession held in Hartford

HARTFORD -- Today is Good Friday and people all over the state are heading to evening services.

However, one church in Hartford got an early start.

In the middle of a rainy Friday, members of St Justin - St. Michael Parish in Hartford, put on their sneakers for a procession around north Hartford. It started with chants between the pastor and the crowd.

The walk lasted two hours with stops in between for prayer.

Young and old, some dressed as prominent figures, including one man who dressed as Jesus wearing a crown of thorns carrying the cross.

"Just being in anybody's neighborhood, it helps you to realize that we are not as separate as we all thought we were, said Shawnee Baldwin who lives in Glastonbury.

Once inside the church, Good Friday service was given in three different languages, English, Spanish and Creole.

