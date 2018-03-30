× Huskies fall short to Notre Dame 91-89 in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UConn pulled off an amazing comeback in the final seconds to send its national semifinal against Notre Dame to overtime, but fell short in the extra period, 91-89.

Down by five points with 21 seconds left, UConn got a pair of turnovers, a 3-pointer by Napheesa Collier and a layup by Kia Nurse that forged a 79-79 tie. Nurse’s steal and layup tied it with 11 seconds to go.

In overtime, Notre Dame, Arike Ogunbowale made the game-winning jumper with 1 second left in the game.

The Notre Dame will face Mississippi State, which advanced to the title game for the second straight year by rallying to beat Louisville 73-63 in overtime in the first semifinal.