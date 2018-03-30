× Man wanted in connection to stabbing incident in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police said they are looking for Antjuan Sherard, 25, who is wanted in connection to an assault that took place last week.

Manchester Police Department said they hold an active warrant for Sherard who is facing charges of criminal attempt at robbery in the first degree and assault in the first degree.

Police said those charges are in connection with an assault with a knife on March 28th in an apartment complex in Manchester.

“Sherard is alleged to have assaulted the victim in an attempt to get money from him.” said police. “The victim suffered non-life threatening lacerations and was released from the hospital later that same day.”

Police said there was also a fire in the apartment shortly after the stabbing incident. The fire was contained to the one apartment and only displaced the residents of that apartment, police said.

“Sherard was in possession of a knife at the time of the incident and should be considered dangerous,” police said. “This appeared to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.”

Sherard is believed to be traveling with his girlfriend Kassandra Valentin, 25.

“The two of them were last believed to be traveling in a black 2005 Honda Accord coupe, Connecticut license plate number AK10247,” said police.

This vehicle is considered to be stolen, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police Department at 860 645-5500.