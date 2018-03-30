State police identify trooper killed in crash on I-84 east in Tolland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND - Connecticut State Police said Trooper First Class Kevin Miller from Troop C died Thursday following a car accident on I-84 east in Tolland.

State police said a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the right lane of three at slower speed than the flow of traffic. State police said Miller was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the right lane of the three, when he collided into the rear end of the tractor-trailer.

Miller sustained fatal injuries from the accident. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries, according to state police.

Trooper Miller was currently assigned to Troop C in Tolland. Trooper Miller served with the Connecticut State Police for 19 years, including previously serving at Troop K in Colchester and Troop E in Montville.

Governor Dannel Malloy released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic loss of Trooper First Class Miller – a man who dedicated his life to serving the people of Connecticut,” Governor Malloy said. “State troopers and members of law enforcement put their lives on the line each and every day in order to selflessly protect the people of our state, and they deserve our utmost respect for the service they provide. As they protect us from harm, these brave men and women personify what it means to be a public servant. On behalf of the entire State of Connecticut, I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and State Police colleagues. I ask the people of Connecticut to keep Trooper First Class Miller and his family in their prayers.”

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman:

“Trooper First Class Kevin Miller was a veteran of the State Police – his death is a shock and a tragedy,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. “Our hearts are with his family and friends, and his brothers and sisters at the Connecticut State Police as they mourn his loss. We are fortunate and proud; he served the people of Connecticut with honor and commitment. We are forever grateful for his service.”

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Kenneth Ray Hall, 57, was the last trooper killed while on duty after his patrol car was struck as he was issuing a summons on I-91 on September 2, 2010.