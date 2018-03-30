× UConn leads 60-57 heading into 4th quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Notre Dame has recovered from UConn’s big run and turned their semifinal into a back-and-forth game, with the Huskies leading 60-57 after three quarters.

The Huskies trailed Notre Dame by 13 points in the first quarter —their biggest deficit of the season— but they put it all together for a 30-6 run. Notre Dame twice grabbed the lead in the third quarter, before Azura Stevens closed it out with a pair of layups that put UConn back ahead.

Stevens leads UConn with 17 points. Jackie Young has 20 for Notre Dame.

The winner faces Mississippi State, which advanced to the title game for the second straight year by rallying to beat Louisville 73-63 in overtime in the first semifinal. Last year, Mississippi State ended UConn’s 111-game game winning streak in the semifinals before losing to South Carolina in the title game.