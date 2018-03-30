Wilton schools work to cut down on waste headed to landfills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Zero Waste initiative, which started as a research project in Family Consumer Science and I-STEM classes is now in progress at Middlebrook school in Wilton.

Last year the students and teachers calculated that our school alone produced over 20,000 lbs of waste that could have been redirected, which is comparable to two adult elephants.

Waste that could be recycled and reused not only helping our school but the environment. Food waste that is composted does not add to the trash and can live another life on a farm or a garden. Composting at school will be a little different than at home. Cider Mill is currently composting and Miller Driscoll and the High School will be starting their composting programs next year.

If all schools start composting we think that we can remove up to 3500 lbs of food waste a week from the Wilton school district. We plan on continuing next year with ongoing education so we can start reducing food waste from the source rather than the "post consumer" At school we can compost all food scraps.

Wilton schools hopes to make a positive change in the world and knows that working together it can be made possible!

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station's mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 6:20, a.m. 8:20 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news. twice during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday, on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.